FRONTENAC-Donald Meeks, 78, of Frontenac, KS died 12:05 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home following a long illness.
Donald was born January 17, 1941 in Arcadia, KS, the son of Jesse and Mabel (Foulk) Meeks. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Frontenac High School.
Donald served our country in the United States Airforce for 4 years.
On September 4, 1964 Donald married Christine O'Blak in Lamar, MO, she resides at the home.
He worked as a produce manager at Martinous for many years and retired in 2010. He owned a
used furniture store with his wife for 4 years. Donald was a member of the bird club and was a
leader in the Southeast Kansas poultry show.
Survivors include; sister; Mary Schneider of Pittsburg, KS, sister in law; Mary Fiechtl of Pittsburg, KS and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, Clarence Meeks, Wesley Meeks, George Meeks and Bill Meeks.
Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in
Pittsburg, KS. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Family will receive friends on August 12, 2019 from 6-7pm at Mary Fiechtl's home in Pittsburg, friends may call after 10 am Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to The
Lord's Diner. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. BroadwayPittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019