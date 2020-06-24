FRONTENAC- Donald Richard Papish, 59, of Frontenac, passed away at 7:42 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Freeman Hospital after a short illness.
He was born September 8, 1960, to John and Frances Papish. Don graduated from Frontenac High School in 1978. He worked for AJ Cripe Bakery and McNally's before receiving his degree in Heating and Air Conditioning from Pittsburg State University. He then went on to work for Doc's Heating and Air. After that he worked for the Kansas Gas Service, a job his dad had held.
Don married Patty VanBecelaere. They later divorced.
He loved gardening and delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly. Don was a true Frontenacer and will be remembered for his big smile, quick wit and love of KU Basketball.
He is survived by a daughter, Jami Dawn Huderski (Matt) of Overland Park, KS, and four grandchildren, William Richard, Frances Madeline, Josephine Katherine and James Matthew Huderski, whom he adored. They loved when "DonDon" came to visit. Don is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Main (Bill), and Betty Kunshek (Robert) and a brother, John Papish, and many nieces and nephews and a wealth of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, with Father Philip J. Voegeli conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Frontenac. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Don Papish Frontenac Athletic Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.