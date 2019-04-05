|
PITTSBURG-Donna Irene Brown Lloyd, 79, passed away at 11:20 p.m. April 2, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Donna was born September 21,1939 in Pittsburg to Virgil Leland Brown and Dorothy Nadine Lance Brown.
She graduated from Pittsburg High School Class of 1957 and has been a resident of Pittsburg most of her life.
Donna married Jim P/ Lloyd on Aug 27, 1966. He preceded her in death om 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters: Audrey Lee Brown Foster and Doris who died in infancy.
Donna is survived by her brother, Robert W. and wife Glenna Brown, sister-in-law, Mary Dock, along with many nieces and nephews.
Donna had been employed by Annshire Garment Company and Pitt Plastics for many years.
At a young age Donna dedicated her life to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6th at 3:00p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4005 N. Broadway, Pittsburg. Friends will be received from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
A private burial of her remains at Beulah Cemetery will follow at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 5, 2019