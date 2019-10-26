Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Redmond, KS
Dora Mae Meehan


1926 - 2019
Dora Mae Meehan Obituary
TURNWATER - Dora Mae Meehan,93, passed away Friday, Oct. 11 at Olympics West Retirement Inn in Tumwater, WA. She was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Capaldo, KS to Frank and Anita Geldhof.

Dora graduated from St. Mary's High School in Pittsburg, KS. She married Jack Edward Meehan on Aug. 9, 1947. They lived in Wichita, KS before moving to Redmond, WA in 1967.

Dora was a loving mother who enjoyed the company of family, friends and a good book but most especially spending time with her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Alex, her husband and her daughter, Jacqueline. Survivors include sons Patrick J. and Michael J. Meehan of Hayden, Idaho, daughters Marilyn J. Meehan of Lacey, Kelly J. Meehan of Milton, sons Jack J. and Debra Meehan of Chelan, and James J. and Jodene Meehan of Post Falls, Idaho. And yes, all six children have the same middle initial.

Mass is scheduled on Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Redmond. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Redmond.

The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to Redmond Senior High School. (Go Mustangs)
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 26, 2019
