PITTSBURG - Doris Lavon "Dodo" Armstrong 86, of Pittsburg, KS died 9:24pm Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Carrington Place in Pittsburg, KS following an illness.
Doris was born February 15, 1933 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Clearance and Nettie (Miller) Curry. She was a lifelong resident of the community and a graduate of Pittsburg High School in 1951. In Doris's early years she was known to work at the Colonial Fox Theatre. On May 29, 1954 Doris married Jack L. Armstrong in Pittsburg, KS and was married for 65 years; he survives at the home. Doris was a homemaker and provided in home child care. She was of the Methodist Faith; was known to love children, dogs, shopping, watching tennis and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Survivors include her husband; children Karla Armstrong of Pittsburg, KS, Lisa Mooney and husband Bruce of Pittsburg, KS and Jason Armstrong and wife Leeann of Chicago, IL; grandson Casey Mooney and wife Melissa of Pittsburg, KS and 2 great-grandchildren Jaxon and Dawsyn Mooney of Pittsburg, KS.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.
Memorial Services will be 1:00pm Thursday December 5, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Roger Brown officiating. Burial will be at a private date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the . Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019