PITTSBURG - Doris Louise Gaston, 95 of rural Pittsburg, died February 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 12, 1924 to Lonnie and Marie (Stockton) Bower. She was a
graduate of the Cherokee County Rural High School. On February 14, 1946 she
was married to Galen A. Gaston and he preceded her in death on August 13,
2008. She was an active leader of the 4 H Clothing Project Leader and Secretary of
National Farmers Organizations for many years. She also belonged with her
husband to the Gents and Janes Square Dance Club.
Survivors include Daughter; Lorna (Gary) Alford of Galena, Kansas. One brother;
Cloyd Bower of Asbury, Missouri, 7 Grandchildren; Kelly (Jim) Martin of Everett,
Washington, Amy (Stephen) Huber of Leawood, Missouri, Penny (Todd) Murdock
of Joplin, Missouri, Renae Jessip of Frontenac, Kansas, Garric (Kara) Alford of
Galena Kansas, Anette (Nathan) Hosier of Scammon, Kansas. 9 Step-grandchildren
and 12 Great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was one Son; Dennis Gaston, two Brothers; Junior and
Leroy Bower, one Granddaughter; Anissa Shook.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday February 21, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor
Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Crocker Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until time of services Friday at the Funeral Home.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be
made to the donor's choice in care of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S.
Broadway Pittsburg, Kansas 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 19, 2020