COLUMBUS-Dorothy M. Hale, 81, of rural Columbus, Kansas passed away at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Via Christi Village.
She was born September 5, 1937 at rural Columbus, the daughter of Claire and Ruth (Draeger) Handshy. She graduated from Cherokee County Community High School in Columbus.
On February 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Carol Hale at Sharon Union Church. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1984.
Mrs. Hale and her husband ran a dairy and farmed for many years. She then worked at Medicalodge of Columbus, retiring after 24 years.
Dorothy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid Elvis Presley fan and loved to collect his memorabilia.
Survivors include, two daughters, Shari Jones (Ted) of rural Columbus, Kansas and Donna Smith (Dave) of Frontenac, Kansas; three grandchildren, Felicia Webber (Will), Zachary Melton, and Emilee Melton; and 6 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Handshy of Columbus, Bud Handshy of Frontenac, and Stan Handshy of New Braunfels, Texas; and three sisters, Betty Engroff of Columbus, Frieda Colbert of Baxter Springs, KS and Becky Doherty of Springfield, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Wayne, Charles and Bill Handshy, and a sister, Norma Hall.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the Park Cemetery with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the Park Cemetery Pavilion. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Burial will follow the services. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 26, 2019