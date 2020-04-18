|
GIRARD- Dwayne Edward Wheat, 66, of rural Girard, passed away at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born August 13, 1953, the son of Kenneth E. and Margaret L. (Sale) Wheat. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1971. He later graduated from Pittsburg State University.
Dwayne worked for Stockade Minerals as a bookkeeper.
On April 26, 1980, he was united in marriage to Jan Hudson in Pittsburg.
Membership was held in South Broadway Baptist Church. Dwayne loved to garden and share his knowledge with other gardener's on Facebook gardening groups.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Wheat of the home; a daughter, Angie Baker of Pittsburg; three grandsons, Kenneth Baker, Adam Baker and Lucas Deane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ronald Wheat.
A private family graveside memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday (April 20) at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, north of Pittsburg with Rev. Dan Moss officiating. A Celebration of Life for Dwayne will be held at a later time this summer. The family suggests memorials be given to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 18, 2020