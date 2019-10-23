|
|
PITTSBURG - Earl Delbert Kent age 96 of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away October 20, 2019 at the Via Christi Village. He was born February 26, 1923 in Barton County, Missouri to Earl R. and Elenor Mae (Pingree) Kent. Earl graduated from Mindenmines High School and served in the United States Army for three years, August 11, 1943 to March 8, 1946 as a First Sgt. Military Police. He married Dorothy Mae Green on January 16, 1950 in Girard, Kansas. Earl was a farmer by trade.
Survivors include two sisters; Ruby Ione Butler of Kansas City, Missouri and Inez Faye Kent of Mindenmines, Missouri. One brother; Loyd F. (Linda) Kent of Mindenmines, Missouri. One niece; Lana (Rick) Bates of Joplin, Missouri. Four nephews; Troy (Christiane) Butler of Marietta, Georgia, Karl Butler of Peculiar, Missouri, Troy (Vanessa) Kent and Brad Kent all of Mindenmines, Missouri. One Great Niece; Anna Butler of Marietta, Georgia and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Dorothy Mae Kent, siblings; Reba Mae Kent, Howard Edwin Kent, Maxine Dauchez and L. Geyne Kent.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, Kansas with Chaplain Adah Hutchcraft officiating. Burial will follow in the Frontenac City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services. Friends may call after 2:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2019