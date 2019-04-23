Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlene Randles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlene Randles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earlene Randles Obituary
PITTSBURG-Earlene Randles, 79, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Arma, KS.
She was united in marriage to Leroy Randles. He preceded her in death.
Earlene is survived two sons, Gerald Lucas of Pittsburg, KS and Ken Lucas of Burgess, MO; two daughters, Debbie Horton of Kansas City, MO and Jolene Largent of Pittsburg, KS, and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
Earlene has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now