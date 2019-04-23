|
|
PITTSBURG-Earlene Randles, 79, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Arma, KS.
She was united in marriage to Leroy Randles. He preceded her in death.
Earlene is survived two sons, Gerald Lucas of Pittsburg, KS and Ken Lucas of Burgess, MO; two daughters, Debbie Horton of Kansas City, MO and Jolene Largent of Pittsburg, KS, and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
Earlene has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019