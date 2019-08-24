Home

Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
1946 - 2019
Earline E Hart Obituary
MULBERRY - Earline E. Hart, 73, of Mulberry, Kansas died at 7:32 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Hart was born March 29, 1946 at Lamar, Missouri the daughter of Dempsey and Mildred Whitchurch Overton. Earline was a homemaker and also a secretary for Whilhelm Asphalt Company in Lamar, Missouri. She had been a resident of Mulberry since 1976. She was raised in Lamar, Missouri and graduated from Lamar High School in 1964. She married Vernon Hart on March 9, 1976 at Miami, Oklahoma. Survivors include her husband, Vernon of the home, two sons, Justin (Liz) Hart of Mulberry and Jeff Horton of Girard, two sisters, Karen Gioia of Kansas City, Missouri and Linda Bishop of Lamar, Missouri, one brother,
Darrell Moss of Lamar, Missouri, and three grandchildren, Hallie, Sydney, and Chloe Hart. She was preceded in death by her parent, step-father, Don Moss, a sister, Teresa Overton Dickinson, and a nephew, Jeremy Willoughby.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Brother Leon Bishop officiating. Burial will be at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 A.M.
Monday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the funeral service. The family suggests memorials to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
