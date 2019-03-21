|
PITTSBURG-Ed Newberry of Pittsburg, KS passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital. He was the son of Edward and Delores Newberry (deceased). He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean (Glover) Newberry of the home and one sister, Sherri Dennis, a nephew and a niece from Grand Junction, Colorado.
Ed was Born on March 16th, 1951 in Joplin, Missouri. He attended grade school in Pittsburg, Kansas and attended high school in Topeka, Kansas.
He worked for his father's electric motor repair shop in Topeka before returning to Pittsburg in 1975.He married Billie Jean September 25 of 1976. He was employed at Atkinson Armature Works (now AZZ) as a purchasing manager for 35 years and retired in 2017.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society in his name.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 21, 2019