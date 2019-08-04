|
|
WEIR-Edmond F. Mummert, 76 formerly of Weir, KS died Wednesday July 31, 2019 at his home following a long illness.
Graveside services will be 11am, Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the Ft. Scott National Cemetery. The procession to the cemetery will leave the Weir Funeral Home at 9:45am on Tuesday. Family will receive friends a the funeral home in Weir from 5-6:30 pm Monday evening.
