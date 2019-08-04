Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Weir Funeral Home
Weir, KS
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Scott National Cemetery
Edmond F. Mummert

Edmond F. Mummert Obituary
WEIR-Edmond F. Mummert, 76 formerly of Weir, KS died Wednesday July 31, 2019 at his home following a long illness.
Additional information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com
Graveside services will be 11am, Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the Ft. Scott National Cemetery. The procession to the cemetery will leave the Weir Funeral Home at 9:45am on Tuesday. Family will receive friends a the funeral home in Weir from 5-6:30 pm Monday evening.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
