|
|
GIRARD- Edna Louise Von Soosten, 99, of Girard, died at 6:50 a.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020 in West Ridge Retirement Community in Girard.
Edna was born September 18, 1920 in Girard, the daughter of Jesse Morris and Mabel Jeanette (Cuthbertson) Whiteman. She grew up and attended schools in Girard and graduated from Girard High School.
Edna married Melvin Henry Von Soosten on April 21, 1946 in Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hepler. Melvin preceded her in death on October 28, 1997.
They lived in Girard, Kansas City, and Wichita before moving to Columbus in 1956 where they owned and operated Allis Chalmers Implement Company. They sold the business in 1978 and moved to La Feria, Texas in 1997 where they enjoyed retirement and fishing. They returned to Girard in 1997.
Edna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard. She enjoyed her friends, square dancing, and fishing.
Survivors are a granddaughter, Hope Von Soosten of Columbus; a grandson, Jalen Von Soosten of Columbus; brothers-in-law Arnold Von Soosten, and his wife, Helen, of Girard and Virgil Von Soosten, and his wife, Cindy, of Temple, Texas; nephews, Merle Whiteman, and his wife, Irene, Gayle Whiteman, Mike Whiteman; a niece, Joyce Whiteman.
Edna was preceded in death by her son, Dean L. Von Soosten, in 1986; a grandson, Dustin L. Von Soosten, in 1996; her brothers Morris, Melvin, and James Whiteman.
Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private family graveside service will be held Friday at the Girard Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wenzelburger officiating.
Memorials are suggested for Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard and these may be sent to the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 25, 2020