PITTSBURG - Edna Maxine Kellogg, 99, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 8:57 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Medicalodge of Pittsburg, at Pittsburg,KS.
She was born January 29, 1921, at Miltonvale, KS, to James and Lida (White) Pearce. She graduated from Miltonvale High School. She then attended McPherson College and Ft. Hays State University and received her teaching life certificate.
On April 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Charles Emery Kellogg at Niles, Kansas, He preceded her in death on October 15, 2017.
Membership was held in First Christian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Swaim and her husband Larry of Fort Scott, KS; a son, Thomas Charles Kellogg of Pittsburg, KS; three grandchildren, Lisa Collier and her husband Troy of Paola, KS, Aaron Swaim and his wife Allison of Gardner, KS, and Eli Kellogg of Fort Scott, KS; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Edward Phillip Kellogg, and a daughter, Marsha Kellogg Butler.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020, at the First Christian Church of Pittsburg with Reverend Pat Nixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church of Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary,114 East 4th St. Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 1, 2020