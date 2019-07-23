|
|
Edna Maxine Swogar, 93, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 4:58 P.M., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Comfort Care Home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Swogar was born June 30, 1926 at Colorado Springs, Colorado the daughter of Warren and Alice Schrieve Smith. Edna worked as an LPN in long term care for many years. At the age of 59 she decided to go back to college where she attended the University of Central in Edmond, Oklahoma and received a bachelors degree in Mortuary Science. She was a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Kansas. She was raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated from Colorado Springs High School. She also enjoyed teaching at the adult education center. Her hobbies included bowling, going to the casinos, playing board games and cards with family and friends. She married Melvin "Bud" Everett Swogar on July 5th, 1952 at Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mr. Swogar preceded her in death April 7, 1985. She was a member of Victory Life Church in Pittsburg. She served in the Air Force National Guard as a Lieutenant during World War II. Survivors include five daughters, Dora (Ron) Ware of Pittsburg, Vickie (Randy) Heitz of Cherokee, Patty (Randy) Page of Blue Mound, Carolyn (Bill) Compton of Chanute, and Karen Schields of Jacksonville, Florida, two sons, Warren Swogar of Texas and Ronnie (Vivian) Swogar of Opie, two sisters, Alice (Ray) Adamscheck of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Betty (Bill) Hathaway of Pittsburg, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, daughters, Connie Swogar and Kathleen Zdziemborski, three brothers, Warren, Richard, and Robert Smith, sister, Arlene Smith, granddaughters, Maxine Eubanks and Janet Mitchell, and great grandson, Darren Bright.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Donnie Talent officiating. Burial will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery at Cadmus, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 P.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel at Arma. The family suggests memorials to the Victory Life Church in Pittsburg. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on July 23, 2019