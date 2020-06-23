PITTSBURG- Edna Sangrey (Tyson) Brubaker, 86, of Pittsburg, formerly of Golden City, Missouri passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Medicalodge South of Pittsburg.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday (June 23), at the Osage Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jim Therrien officiating. Burial will follow in the Osage Brethren Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral. The Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mrs. Brubaker's obituary page. Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given to the Osage Church of the Brethren Missions Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.