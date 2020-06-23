Edna Sangrey (Tyson) Brubaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Edna Sangrey (Tyson) Brubaker, 86, of Pittsburg, formerly of Golden City, Missouri passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Medicalodge South of Pittsburg.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday (June 23), at the Osage Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jim Therrien officiating. Burial will follow in the Osage Brethren Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral. The Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mrs. Brubaker's obituary page. Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given to the Osage Church of the Brethren Missions Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved