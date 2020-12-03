Edward Sprague, Sr.
Erie, KS - Edward Everett Sprague, Sr., 70, of Erie, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Via Christi Medical Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was born July 20, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Elgie Olen and Wilma Christine (Gardner) Sprague. He married Kathy Lynn Petty April 4, 1976, in Cherryville, Kansas, and she preceded him in death April 3, 2011.
Edward served in the US Army from April of 1968 until August of 1970. He worked for many years as a welder and auto mechanic.
Edward is survived by his five children; Gina Lewis of Bartelsville, Oklahoma, Bob Burk and his wife Alicia of Pittsburg, Kansas, Edward Sprague, Jr. of Independence, Kansas, Tammy Rahe and husband Corey of Erie, Kansas, Tiffany Sprague of Chanute, Kansas; a sister, Dee Etta Redmon, of Pittsburg, Kansas; three brothers, Elgie Olen Sprague Jr. "Sonny", of Fort Scott, Donald B. Sprague, of Tularosa, New Mexico, and Byron Sprague, also of Tularosa, New Mexico; fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Edward was also preceded in death by a son, James Petty, a brother, Tom Sprague, four sisters, Karen Totman, Sharon Webb, Dorothy Fry, and Darlene Archer, and two grandchildren.
Following cremation, private (family only) graveside services will be held at the Fort Scott National Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com
