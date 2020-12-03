1/1
Edward Sprague Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Sprague, Sr.
Erie, KS - Edward Everett Sprague, Sr., 70, of Erie, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Via Christi Medical Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was born July 20, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Elgie Olen and Wilma Christine (Gardner) Sprague. He married Kathy Lynn Petty April 4, 1976, in Cherryville, Kansas, and she preceded him in death April 3, 2011.
Edward served in the US Army from April of 1968 until August of 1970. He worked for many years as a welder and auto mechanic.
Edward is survived by his five children; Gina Lewis of Bartelsville, Oklahoma, Bob Burk and his wife Alicia of Pittsburg, Kansas, Edward Sprague, Jr. of Independence, Kansas, Tammy Rahe and husband Corey of Erie, Kansas, Tiffany Sprague of Chanute, Kansas; a sister, Dee Etta Redmon, of Pittsburg, Kansas; three brothers, Elgie Olen Sprague Jr. "Sonny", of Fort Scott, Donald B. Sprague, of Tularosa, New Mexico, and Byron Sprague, also of Tularosa, New Mexico; fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Edward was also preceded in death by a son, James Petty, a brother, Tom Sprague, four sisters, Karen Totman, Sharon Webb, Dorothy Fry, and Darlene Archer, and two grandchildren.
Following cremation, private (family only) graveside services will be held at the Fort Scott National Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved