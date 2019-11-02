|
SCAMMON - Edwina Marie Stefani Waterman, 71, of Scammon, Kansas, formerly of Croweburg died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.
Edwina was born on August 31, 1948 in Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Edward and Isadore (Bracelli) Stefani. She grew up in Croweburg, Kansas and graduated from Arma High School in 1966. Following her high school graduation she attended and graduated from Mount Carmel School of Nursing in 1969 and began her career as a registered nurse. On March 21, 1970 at her family home in Croweburg she married Terry Waterman of Opolis, Kansas. Edwina and Terry resided in Croweburg where they raised two children. Her husband preceded her in death on October 11, 2017. Following his death she moved to Scammon, Kansas to be near her daughter who cared for her. In 1969 she began working for Drs. Basham and McKenna in Fort Scott, Kansas and later went to work for Fort Scott Family Physicians for Drs. Phelps, Nichols, and Parris until 1990. She went on to work for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a nurse surveyor of nursing home facilities and foster care homes until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, St. Ann's Altar Society, and the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion Auxiliary in Arma. She moved to Scammon and became a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Edwina was known for her wonderful Italian Cooking. She enjoyed hosting family and friends for dinner parties and holidays. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Michael Waterman and his wife Lindsay of Croweburg, Kansas, a daughter, Tracey Mussa and her husband Carl of Scammon, Kansas, and four grandchildren, Grant, Owen, and Gianna Waterman, and Allie Mussa. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Steven Stefani, and her uncle, John U. Parolo whom she was very close to.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at St.
Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, Kansas with Father Jeremy Huser as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 4 P.M. Sunday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas where the family will receive friends following the rosary till 5:30 p.m. Casket Bearers include nephews Brian Waterman and Corey Waterman, grandson, Grant Waterman, brother-in-law's Mark Waterman and Tim Waterman and family friends Kenny Howard and Rogelio Lopez. The family suggests memorials to St. Ann's Altar Society in Arma or St. Bridget's Altar Society in Scammon. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
