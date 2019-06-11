Home

Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery
Edyie Stringfellow Obituary
FRONTENAC-Edyie Stringfellow, 74, of Frontenac, Kansas died at 10:47 A.M. Sunday, June
9, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center at Kansas City, Kansas.
Mrs. Stringfellow was born July 21, 1944 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of
Earnest "Blue" and Flossie Faucett Morgan. Edyie was a homemaker and also worked for Miller's for 10 years and the Pittsburg State University Book Store for 16 years. She was raised in rural Mulberry and graduated from Mulberry High School in 1962. She married Gene Tingley on December 31, 1961 in Mulberry, Kansas and he preceded her in death. She later married Jack Stringfellow on July 15, 1977 in Newkirk, Oklahoma and he also preceded her in death. She was a member of the Mulberry Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include a son, Gene Tingley of Mulberry, two grandsons, Jarod (Hannah) Tingley and Josh Tingley, a great granddaughter, Addy Tingley, and special friends, Phyllis and Eddie King of Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and a son, Barry Tingley.
Graveside services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the
Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Eddie King will give a eulogy. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday to sign the registar book at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019
