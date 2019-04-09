|
MULBERRY-Elizabeth Ann (Babe) Kendall Robinson passed from this earth into the arms of our God and Savior, April 3, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Elizabeth was born September 19, 1938, at Mulberry, KS, to John and Oneta (Dungan) Kendall. She was one of four children.
Babe had the privilege of freedom of growing up in a small town. It was a time when residents were like family and cared for one another. She graduated from Mulberry High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College now known as Pittsburg State University.
Babe met and married the love of her life, John H. Robinson, June 2, 1961. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016.
Shortly after their marriage the couple moved to Independence, MO, where they resided for the next twenty-eight years. Elizabeth was a cosmetologist with J.C. Penny's then left and opened her own salon at the Blue Ridge Mall, K.C., MO. In 1991, the couple moved back to this area and purchased a small convenience store. In 1994, Elizabeth went to work for the Area Agency on Aging until her retirement. After retirement she loved reading, crossword puzzles, flowers and going out to eat.
She was a member of the Cherokee Baptist church and belonged to Cherokee American Legion Auxiliary.
Elizabeth fought valiantly against the cancer that took her life. Will Palmer and his wife, cared for her the last 2 ½ years of her life.
At her request she will be cremated with no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brenner Mortuary for the Cherokee Baptist Church or S.E.K. Humane Society.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019