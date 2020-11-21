1/1
Elizabeth Luvenia (Paxton) Harry
Pittsburg - Elizabeth Luvenia (Paxton) Harry, 72, of Pittsburg, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital.
Liz was born March 15, 1948 in Pittsburg to Bud and Deidama (Berry) Paxton. She graduated from College High School in 1966.
On October 6, 1989, she was united in marriage to Michael Harry.
Mrs. Harry worked at various jobs. Her favorite job was secretary at Pittsburg State University, where she was awarded Employee of the Year.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Harry of the home; longtime school friend, Dorothy Heizer; Aunt Marie, and cousins, Connie and Annadell; her mother-in-law, Opal Harry and sisters-in-law, Diana Lyon and Melinda Harry.
Due to covid restrictions, a family memorial service will be held at a later date and interment will be in the National Cemetery at Fort Scott. Friends may call to sign the register book from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25) at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Online condolences may also be left at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
