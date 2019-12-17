|
PARSONS - Elizabeth (Bevans) Weaver, 74, of Parsons, Kansas, formerly of Liberal Missouri, died at 10:42 A.M. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Landmark Hospital at Joplin, Missouri.
Mrs. Weaver was born December 10, 1945 at Mulberry, Kansas the daughter of Edward and Nellie Robbins Bevans. She was raised in Mulberry and graduated from Mulberry High School. She married Don Weaver and they later divorced. She was a homemaker and a mother to her only daughter, Lori. Later she worked at Murry's Market in Pittsburg, Kansas. She then worked at Wal-Mart in Pittsburg for over 25 years until she retired in 2007. Throughout her life, she valued her wonderful family and friends more than any earthly gift. One of Elizabeth's greatest joys was to see others happy. When she was younger, she enjoyed dancing, cooking, and baking. She also loved candy bars, but hated carrots. One of the greatest treasures of her life was the time she spent raising her daughter and the time she spent with her grandsons. She was a great story teller, as most anyone whom had met her knew, and loved nothing more than sharing about her grandsons, whom were the light of her life. Elizabeth also enjoyed traveling with her companion and love of 25 years, John Clingan. They went on many lengthy road trips across the country and shared many adventures together. Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Weaver) Shaw and her husband Josh, and her grandsons, Zackary and Brogan all of Parsons, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, companion, John Clingan, four sisters, Rose Marie James, Dorothy Walker, Judy James, and Helen Bevans, and a brother, Bobby Bevans.
Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Thursday prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019