Elmer E. Bammann
WALNUT- Elmer E. Bammann, Jr., 76, of Walnut, died at 3:20 P.M., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
He was born June 21, 1943 at Pittsburg, a son of Elmer Ernest, Sr. and Verly Bernice (Gohert) Bammann. He was raised at Walnut and attended school there. He attended the Walnut High School until it was consolidated with Stark and graduated from the Stark High School. He then began employment as a stockman with the F.W. Woolworth Company at Wichita. He was later promoted to assistant store manager and moved to Newton. He later moved to Memphis, TN and managed the store there. After spending twenty-two years with F.W. Woolworth he worked as a salesman for North American Beauty Products and lived in St. Louis, MO. He returned to Walnut in 2003 and retired in 2004.
On April 22, 1962 he was united in marriage to Irene H. Yarnell at Miami, OK. She survives
of the home.
He was baptized in the First Baptist Church at Wichita. In his spare time he enjoyed leatherwork and made holsters and decorative belts. In addition to his wife, survivors include: One son – Ryan Ernest Bammann, St. Louis, MO. Two daughters – Stephanie J. Bammann, St. Louis, MO
Rebecca L. Ruck, St. Louis, MO. Two grandsons – Seth Dale Ruck, St. Louis, MO Albert Michael Ruck, III., St. Louis, MO. Three great-grandchildren – Alexus Rae Ruck, St. Louis, MO
Spencer Douglas Ruck, St. Louis, MO. Carter Lee Ruck, St. Louis, MO.
He was preceded in death by four sisters – Patsy Graebner, Jane Louise Waller, Carolyn Tucker
and Linda Cordry.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at the
SMITH-CARSON-WALL FUNERAL HOME at Girard, KS, where friends may call after 9:00
A.M., Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left at
or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 258, Girard, KS 66743. Online condolences may be left
at www.wallfuneralservices.com.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
