|
|
GIRARD - Elmer M. "Sonny" Scales, 78 of Girard, KS passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS. Born March 6, 1942 to Hilton Benjamin Scales and Mildred Maxine (Childers) Scales, Sonny was their firstborn son.
On January 18, 1964, he was united in marriage to Florene Kay Bennett at Kincaid Memorial Baptist Church in Girard, KS. A devoted and loving husband and father, Sonny provided well for his family by operating heavy equipment in road construction before he started strip mining in the 1970's and 80's. He took great pride in his job at the coal mine and loved it even more than owning and operating his own long-haul tractor trailer business. Sonny ended his work career at Midwest Minerals, as the Overburden Supervisor, retiring in 2004. During his lifetime, Sonny proudly served as a firefighter for the City of Girard and District #4 Fire Departments. In 1974, he began his firefighting career with the Girard Fire Department as a volunteer.
While working full-time, he became Captain of the Girard Fire Department and eventually Fire Chief; a position he would proudly pass to his younger brother shortly after his departure from the department when his job demanded more and no longer allowed him to continue on as Chief. He remained an active volunteer firefighter for the city of Girard until 1996.
In 2005, he started as a driver for Crawford Township Fire Department, becoming an officer, and then Fire Chief of District #4 in 2008 retiring as Chief in 2016. He remained an active board member for District 4 Fire Board until 2018.
Sonny was also a very active member of the Girard Masonic Lodge #93 from June 1975 until his death, occupying multiple honorable positions, numerous times during his membership in the local lodge as well as Deputy Grand Master twice. He was in Palestine Commandry# 28, York Rite chapter 30 Hiram and York Rite Council #27 Silver Trail.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Florene Scales on March 19,2019, his parents, three sisters, and one brother.
Survivors are his son, James Elmer Scales and wife Misty (Jameson) Scales, A daughter, Cheryl Kay Markley and husband Brad. Brothers, Richard Scales and wife Marilyn, Clifford Scales and wife Joan, Gary Scales and wife Kathy, and Ronald "Pete" Scales. Sisters, Carolyn Hallacy, Roberta Scales, Linda Scales, Shirley Franklin and husband Larry. Grandchildren, Tricia Kay (Scales) Greenwood and husband Jim, Blake Robert Patton and fiancé, Eva Brown, Keaton Robert Patton, Brad Markley Jr. and wife Haley (Drenick) Markley, Drake Markley, great granddaughter Hannah Kay Greenwood, great granddaughter Aubree Ann Markley and great grandson, Tucker Lee Patton. Saturday March 21 st , friends and family can visit from 11:00 to 12:00 at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Girard, KS, with service beginning at 12:00.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020