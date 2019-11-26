|
PITTSBURG - Elsie Lucille Staton, 95, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 2:45 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019, at Medicalodge of Frontenac.
She was born May 4, 1924, at Pleasanton, KS, to John Q. and Rosa (Rittenhouse) Coppage.
On June 21, 1941, she was united in marriage to Johnnie L. Staton at Nevada, MO. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2003.
Elsie was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles, bowling leagues, K-State extension unit, and doll club.
Membership was held in First Christian Church of Pittsburg, Rob Morris 74, Order of the Eastern Star, and Azrim Temple #81, Daughters of the Nile.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Bockelman and her husband Charles of Branson West, MO, and Diane Loy of Nixa, MO; a son, John L. Staton and Denise Grasso of Pittsburg, KS; and four grandchildren, Tiffiny Stringer and her husband Bryan, Kirk Bockelman and his wife Sara, Melissa Loy, Marcee Loy, and five great grandchildren, Emma Kate Bockelman, Charlie Bockelman, Jack Bockelman, Colby Seiter, and Resse Stringer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Dorothy Stoughton, and three brothers, Paul Coppage, Fred Coppage, and Robert Coppage.
A Graveside Service will be held at10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Fort Scott National Cemetery with Reverend Pat Nixon officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Family Resource Center-Pittsburg. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 26, 2019