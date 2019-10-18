|
GROVE - Elwin "Dale" Watson, age 95, of Grove, OK, passed away at his home on October 10, 2019.
Dale was born on May 6, 1924 to Elmer and Helen (Weaver) Watson in Weir, KS, where he grew up and attended school. Following high school, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served as Tank Commander in the 1st Armored Amphibian Tank Battalion. Dale was a Master Mechanic for Heavy Equipment Construction companies for many years in California before his retirement in 1982. After retirement he moved to Warsaw, MO and later to Grove, OK. Dale found enjoyment in fishing, boating, going to the casino, and traveling throughout the United States and Canada in his RV. He was a loved member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Dale was fortunate to have survived three wives, of which he loved each one dearly. He was married to his first love Charline McMahan for 47 years from March, 1946 until December, 1993. In 1995, he reconnected with Bette Ann Lawrence and shortly thereafter they were married. They enjoyed life together for 13 years until her passing in 2008. From May, 2009 until May 2018, he was married to Billy Jo Wooten.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William (Bud) Watson and one grandson, Eric Montalto.
Dale is survived by 2 daughters, Cassandra Riley and Dodie Edmonds, both of Henderson, TX; one step-daugher, Julie Wooten Martin of Grove, OK; 4 grandchildren, Ricky Joe Clark and wife, Shanda of Bullard, TX, Julie Carlile and husband Roger of Claremore, OK, Sarah McRae and husband, Jason of Henderson, TX, Stephenie Senft and husband, John of Greenbrier, TN, grand daughter-in-law, Danelle Williams-Montalto of San Diego, CA; 14 great grandchildren that lovingly referred to him as grandpa; brother Don Watson and wife Patty of Weir, KS and sister Carol Grassi of Grove, OK.
Memorial Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with a reception to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 18, 2019