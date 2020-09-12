WISTER, OK. - Emma L. "Ashbacher' Lewis, 63, of Wister, Oklahoma, formerly of

Arma, Kansas, died at 5:24 A.M. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Via Christi Village at

Pittsburg, Kansas.

Mrs. Lewis was born August 4, 1957 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Andrew H. and Beatrice Prasniker Ashbacher. Emma was a homemaker who was raised in Arma and graduated from Northeast High School in 1975. She later attended Carl Albert State at Poteau, Oklahoma and received an associate degree in child development. She had lived in southeast Kansas most of her life. She was of the Catholic faith. She married Paul Lewis on September 1, 1998 at Poteau, Oklahoma. Mr. Lewis survives at the home. Additional survivors include three children, Angie Catlin of Staunton, Illinois, Annie Foster of Arma, and Ryan Foster of Wister, Oklahoma, seven sisters, Mary Jo Lipasek of Arma, Agnes Goodman of Webb City, Missouri, Regina Davidson of Arma, Theresa Shipman of Columbus, Patricia Page of Wichita, Margaret Shiltz of Scammon, and Sharon Dietz of Weir, five brothers, Andrew Ashbacher Jr. of Frontenac, Steven Ashbacher of Frontenac, John Ashbacher of Pittsburg, Henry Ashbacher of

Girard, and Michael Ashbacher of Arma, and three grandchildren, Jackson Jones, Joshua

DeBusk, and Bruce DeBusk. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Richie Foster and a grandchild, Damien Foster.

Mrs. Lewis has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Burial of the cremains will be at a later date. The family suggest memorials to the St. Joseph

Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



