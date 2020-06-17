FRANKLIN- Emma Maghe, 97, of Franklin, Kansas died at 3 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Shawnee Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center at Shawnee, Kansas.

Mrs. Maghe was born December 19, 1922 at Franklin, Kansas the daughter of Pete and Pauline Smardo Eichhorn. Emma was a homemaker who lived in Franklin most of her life until moving to Shawnee to be near her family. She lived in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. She married Arthur Maghe on June 17, 1939 at Lamar, Missouri.

Mr. Maghe preceded her in death February 13, 1985. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge

225 at Arma. Survivors include a son, Emile A. Maghe of Kansas City, Kansas, a daughter,

Barbara (Donalle) Walker of Fruitland, Washington, eight grandchildren, and many great

grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, three sisters, Rose

Dernosek, Mary Pike, and Martha Kness, and three brothers, Frank, Pete, and John Eichhorn.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M.

Thursday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store