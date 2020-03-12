|
|
PITTSBURG- Erin Elizabeth (Lang) Crumb passed away peacefully at her home on 3/3/2020. She was born January 26, 1981 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the oldest of five siblings born to Patrick Vincent and Melisa Ann Lang of Wichita, KS. Erin was married to Benjamin A Crumb and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Brooklyn Ainsley Crumb.
Erin graduated from Mount de Chantal Visitation Academy in Wheeling, WV, and received her
bachelors' degree in Fashion marketing from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond,
OK. For many years she was a much loved and respected professional in the fashion industry.
Erin was tall, beautiful; blue eyed, and had a sensitive soul. She was a huge animal lover. Erin
loved all things quirky, vintage and cute. Her greatest love and achievement was getting to be a
mother. She had much love for her daughter Brooklyn and husband Ben. Their family home in
Pittsburg, Ks was truly Erin's safe place and sanctuary.
She is survived by her husband and daughter, her parents, siblings Sean(Cassidi) Lang of Tulsa, OK, , Kelly (Nathan) Johnson of Wichita, KS, Connor(Chloe Guttman) Lang of Wichita, KS, and Patrick(Taylor Ellis)Lang of Kansas City, MO. Also surviving is her Grandmother, Elizabeth Dittloff of Wichita KS, and nieces and nephews; Riley and Knox Lang, Samuel and Hannah Johnson, and Eloise Lang. Erin was preceded in death by Grandparents John F & Mary Y Lang of Pittsburgh, Pa and Grandfather Robert C Dittloff of Pompton Plains, NJ.
Memorials in Memory of Erin may be made to:
Women's Renewal House, 606 E Atkinson St, Pittsburg, Ks 66762
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2020