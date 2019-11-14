|
FORT SCOTT - Eugene Edward Grimes, age 87, resident of Ft. Scott, KS, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at Freeman West Hospital, Joplin, MO. He was born January 28, 1932, in rural Ft. Scott, the son of Jesse Bowman Grimes and Grace Blanch Morgan Grimes. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and contributed to construction of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Gene, graduated from FSCC with an associate's degree in printing. He married Norma Elder on May 26, 1957, in Redfield, KS. Gene worked for Norvell, Buell Cabinet Company, and Ward-Kraft Inc. until his retirement in 1998. He then continued to work part time until 2001 for a total of 26 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Tabernacle since 1958, serving as a deacon for 35 years and as assistant treasurer for 24 years. He was a past member of V.F.W. Post #1165, and the Old Forters Camping Club.
Survivors include his wife Norma of the home; a daughter, Marlene Willis and husband Mike, Pittsburg, KS; 2 grandchildren, Mackenzie and Duncan Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Melvin, Don, Glen, Claude, and Kenneth Grimes; 3sisters, Louise Baker, Thelma Reel, and Opal McKay; and his parents.
Rev. Paul Rooks will conduct funeral services at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 14th , at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Burial will follow in the U. S. National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Olson Frary Burkhart Post #1165 V.F.W. Memorials are suggested to either the or the American Parkinson Disease Association and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019