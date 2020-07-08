1/1
Eva Nadine Wolfington
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIRARD- Eva Nadine Wolfington, 85, formerly of Frontenac, passed away July 7, 2020 at
Westridge Assisted Living in Girard, KS.
She was born February 13, 1935 to Walter L. and Ruth A. (Craft) Smith in rural Mindenmines,
Missouri. She attended Mindenmines schools.
On June 13, 1953, she married Herbert Wolfington in Mindenmines, MO. They lived in
Mindenmines before retiring to Frontenac. They moved to Westridge Assisted Living in March
of 2020. Herb survives at Westridge.
Nadine worked at the Mindenmines Post Office as a clerk for 23 years and also helped Herb
on the family farm north of Mindenmines.
She was a member of the Frontenac United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and
helped with the chicken noodle dinners.
Survivors are, in addition to her husband, her son, Scot Wolfington and wife, Diane, of Wichita;
her daughter, Lorain Massa and husband, Mick, of Mulberry; her grandchildren, Alaina Holmes
and husband, Ray, Brett Wolfington and wife, Caroline, Kayla Pruitt and husband, BJ, Ben
Wolfington and wife, Stephanie, and Blake Massa and wife, Barbara; her great-grandchildren
Jake and Bailey Holmes, Easton and Mason Pruitt, and Whit Wolfington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Wayne Smith, Dick Smith, Gene
Smith, and Ray Smith.
Private family graveside services will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 9th at the Bedene Funeral Home
in Arma. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Donations may be sent to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, KS
66712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved