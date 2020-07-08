GIRARD- Eva Nadine Wolfington, 85, formerly of Frontenac, passed away July 7, 2020 at

Westridge Assisted Living in Girard, KS.

She was born February 13, 1935 to Walter L. and Ruth A. (Craft) Smith in rural Mindenmines,

Missouri. She attended Mindenmines schools.

On June 13, 1953, she married Herbert Wolfington in Mindenmines, MO. They lived in

Mindenmines before retiring to Frontenac. They moved to Westridge Assisted Living in March

of 2020. Herb survives at Westridge.

Nadine worked at the Mindenmines Post Office as a clerk for 23 years and also helped Herb

on the family farm north of Mindenmines.

She was a member of the Frontenac United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and

helped with the chicken noodle dinners.

Survivors are, in addition to her husband, her son, Scot Wolfington and wife, Diane, of Wichita;

her daughter, Lorain Massa and husband, Mick, of Mulberry; her grandchildren, Alaina Holmes

and husband, Ray, Brett Wolfington and wife, Caroline, Kayla Pruitt and husband, BJ, Ben

Wolfington and wife, Stephanie, and Blake Massa and wife, Barbara; her great-grandchildren

Jake and Bailey Holmes, Easton and Mason Pruitt, and Whit Wolfington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Wayne Smith, Dick Smith, Gene

Smith, and Ray Smith.

Private family graveside services will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 9th at the Bedene Funeral Home

in Arma. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

Donations may be sent to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, KS

66712.



