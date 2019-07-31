|
|
FRONTENAC-Evelyn June Harris, 85, of Frontenac, Kansas died at 9:44 A.M. Thursday, July
25, 2019 at Oakview Estates at Frontenac, Kansas.
Mrs. Harris was born August 26, 1933 at rural Girard, Kansas the daughter of
Ernest and Theresa Grace Gartner Chaussard. June was a homemaker and also worked in Kansas City, Missouri for AT&T and worked as a secretary for Deer River Junior High and Senior High School in Deer River, Minnesota. She was raised in Franklin, Kansas and attended Cockerill and Franklin Grade School.
She graduated from Arma High School in 1951. She also attended Pittsburg State University. She moved to the Arma area in 2007. She married Philip Eugene Harris on December 26, 1952 at Lamar, Missouri.
Mr. Harris survives in Frontenac. She was a member of the Arma United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Quilting Club. Survivors include her husband, Philip of Frontenac, a son, Wayne (Sherry) Harris of Clark, South Dakota, two daughters, Terri Lois Harris of Basehor, Kansas and
Phyllis June (Senter) Timmons of Green River, Wyoming, a brother, Ernie (Bessie) Chaussard of Arma, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Arma United
Methodist Church with the Rev. Hyun Ju Gil officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of
Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. The family suggests memorials to the Arma United Methodist Church. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019