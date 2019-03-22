|
|
Florene Kay (Bennett) Scales,74, of Girard, KS passed away at her home surrounded by loving members of her family at 9:05 am March 19, 2019.
She was born May 10, 1944 , a twin, to sister, Lorene Mae (Bennett) McMahon, the daughter of Merl N. Bennett and Leah M.(DeGarmo) Bennett in Girard. She attended schools in Girard, graduating with the class of 1962.
On January 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Elmer "Sonny" Scales at the First Baptist Church in Girard. Flo and Sonny lived and worked in the Girard area after marriage to remain close to the parents and siblings they dearly loved. Flo's greatest treasure in this life was her family. A devoted, dedicated, and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and sister-in-law, she gave every member of her family all her energy, love and time without fail. No one wanted for a thing in her presence. Their home was open to all, day or night, in time of need, or just because. She was "mom" to multiple children that weren't her God given children and touched the hearts of all who met her. Her kindness and compassion for others wasn't limited to her family, as many experienced her nurturing nature through her work at the Heritage Nursing Home where she was employed for 29 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents and only brother, Earl Bennett.
Survivors are her adoring husband of 55 years, Elmer "Sonny" Scales, one son, James E Scales and wife Misty (Jameson) Scales of Girard. A daughter, Cheryl Kay Markley and husband Brad of Pittsburg, KS, Sisters Lola Henderson of Girard, Lorene McMahon of Topeka, KS, Irene Whiteman and husband Merle of Girard. Grandchildren, Tricia Kay (Scales) Greenwood and husband Jim of Girard, Blake Robert Patton and fiancé, Eva Brown, of Oswego, KS, Keaton Robert Patton of Topeka, KS, Brad Markley Jr. and wife Haley (Drenick) Markley of Pittsburg, Drake Markley of Pittsburg, and great granddaughter Hannah Kay
Greenwood, great granddaughter Aubree Ann Markley and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews so precious to her that she loved as her own.
A celebration of life will take place in the near future.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2019