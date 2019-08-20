|
|
WOODBRIDGE,VA - Foster Edward (Ed) Jones, 81, of Woodbridge, VA.
Ed died at home unexpectedly of heart failure on July 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Joyce of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughter Courtney, and three grandchildren of Woodbridge; son Stewart and his wife Tissy, and two grandchildren of Atlanta; and brother Dr. Russell (Rusty) Jones of Pittsburg, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David of Fayetteville, N.C. He attended Dupont High School in Belle, W.Va. for two years and graduated from New Bern High School (NC) in 1956. He was a member of the Air Force for four years before attending East Carolina University and receiving an undergraduate degree in Music Education. He turned down a basketball scholarship there because of the demands of a music education curriculum.
He taught music in Fayetteville, NC, and Rockingham, NC, where he met and married Joyce Anne Osborne. They both received assistantships to get master's degrees at East Carolina University. Both taught for several years in Woodbridge, VA. Joyce received numerous awards for her work as a Guidance Counselor. Ed began as the Band Director at Garfield High School, served as the Music Supervisor of the county for six years, and then served as the Band Director at Woodbridge High School until his retirement. He consistently received Superior ratings in the most difficult music category. During his last year, 15 of the 100 Virginia All-State Band members and were from his band.
He taught for several years as a band director in the East Carolina University summer music camp. He was one of the founders, and the original conductor of the Prince William County Community Band. He stepped down from that 3 years ago and became Director Emeritus, where he rehearsed and conducted a number on most concerts. He was scheduled to conduct this month. He was active as an adjudicator and clinician throughout his career. After retirement he started a band program for home school children and continued that until his death.
Ed received the East Carolina School of Music Distinguished Alumnus Award for Outstanding Service to the Music Profession in 1993. He received the Seefeldt Arts Foundation Award for Excellence in Prince William County in 2007 and 2013. A Celebration of Life service was held at the St. Paul Methodist Church in Woodbridge on August 3rd. Music was provided by the Commonwealth Brass, comprised of former members of the United States Army Brass Quintet. Speakers included his wife Joyce, son Stewart, best friend and colleague Dr. Zuill Bailey, brother Dr. Russell Jones, and several former students and community band members. His love of music, students, God and country, family, and friends will continue to inspire others for years to come.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 20, 2019