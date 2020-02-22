|
Cherryvale, KS- Frances Lorene Owens Brimm 96, of Arma, formerly of Cherryvale, died on February 12, 2020 surrounded by family, at her daughters home in Arma. Lorene was born November 2, 1923, in Prowers County, CO to Henry Edgar and Mary Frances (Lucas) Owens. After her mother's death Ed married Sara Effie Roberts, and they raised Lorene at Satanta, KS.
She attended high school at Satanta, KS and Junior College at Lamar CO. During WWII, Lorene lived in Wichita and worked for Cessna, building airplanes as part of the war effort. She married Harry Brimm at Harrison AK on April 1, 1951. They moved to rural Cherryvale in 1954. After Harry's death Lorene stayed on the farm until moving to Bob and Brenda's home in Arma 9 years ago. Membership was held in the following; Cherryvale Christian Church, Tops (Taking off Pounds Sensibly), Osage Neighbors Club, Sunflower Extension Club, and AARP. Lorene worked on the Osage Township Election Board for many years. She was also the neighborhood Avon Lady for 10 years.
Lorene was a fantastic homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and sewing, especially elaborate and beautiful quilts. She also loved crocheting, knitting. She was an avid and fierce card and dominoes player, something she did every Friday night. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with family and friends, often cooking delicious meals to share with those she loved.
Lorene is survived by her sons Johney Brimm of St. Paul, KS and Rodney Brimm (Kay) of Cherryvale, KS. Daughters Brenda Banks (Bob) of Arma, KS, Barbara Ritter (Joe) of Thayer, KS, and Janice Koehn (Rich) of Cherryvale, KS and a sister Loretta Hoyle of Dixon, IL, Nine grandchildren; Andrea Allen (Travis) of Mulberry, KS , Elizabeth Bowman Banks (Joe) of Lee's Summit, MO Jason Brimm (Ivy) of Parsons, KS, Ashlee Bias (Ron), of Parsons, KS, Michael Koehn (Tiffany) of Iola, KS, Seth Burris (Charity) of McCune, KS, Bobby Koehn of Cherryvale, KS, Ethan Burris of Mound Valley, KS and McClain Cretcher of Lawrence, KS as well as fifteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews . She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, son Billy, brothers Dean Owens, Calvin, Cecil and Bud Roberts, sisters Alice Hockett, Mary Mangan, Veda Hockett, and an infant sister, Ona Jewel Owens.
A private family burial has taken place. Lorene was cared for in death as she was in life by her family. Lorene has been interred at Harmony Grove Cemetery near Dennis, KS. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Zion Community Church, 23019 Chase Rd., Cherryvale, KS 67335.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 22, 2020