Frances M Smith


1924 - 2020
Frances M Smith Obituary
PITTSBURG- Frances M Smith, 96, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Medicalodges of Pittsburg, at Pittsburg KS.
She was born March 30, 1924 at Ross Township, KS to Leslie R Millard and Leila (Boore) Millard. On March 3 1946 she was united in marriage to Charles E Smith. He preceded her in death on January 10 1986.
She graduated from Monmouth high school and later attaining her RN from Mt Carmel Nursing program, retiring from Mt Carmel hospital in 1986.
Membership was held in the Church of Christ. She was a past regent of the Oceanus Hopkins Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by three sons. Leslie "Reggie" Smith of Pittsburg, Charles "Ed" Smith (Jenny) of Herrington, KS, Frank Smith (Penny) of Frontenac and daughter Lavon Lanning (Doug) of Gillette WY; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one brother Harold Millard and sister Lola Cleavinger.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
According to family wishes she has been cremated and a service will take place at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 18, 2020
