PITTSBURG-Frances Marie Drenick, 89, of Pittsburg died Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded
by family, at Mercy Hospital in Carthage, MO, following a long illness.
She was born August 5, 1929, in Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Perry and Florence
(Wilson) Willey.
Frances graduated from Pittsburg High School, class of 1947. She married John H.
Drenick in Benton County, Arkansas, he preceded her in death in 1984.
She worked as an Office Manager for the Crawford County Mental Health for over
30 years and also served as the Secretary for the Crawford County Medical Society
for many years. Frances valued her family and always enjoyed spending time with
them and looked forward to Sunday dinners.
Additional survivors include 3 sons, John (Terri) Drenick of Pittsburg, KS, Mike
(Kathy) Drenick of Pittsburg, KS, Steve (Julie) Drenick of Pittsburg, KS, 6
grandchildren; Amy (Alex) Maksimovich of St. Louis, MO, Shane Drenick of
Pittsburg, KS, Kelsey Drenick of Pittsburg, KS, Haley (Brad) Markley of
Pittsburg, KS, Anna Drenick of Pittsburg, KS, Jacob Drenick of Pittsburg, KS and
a great-grandchild; Aubree Markley.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m at the Bath-
Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS, with Pastor Daryl Gaddy
officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg. The family
will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of
memorials to the Mercy Health Foundation in Carthage, MO. Friends may drop off
or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS
66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and
services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 2, 2019