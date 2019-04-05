|
|
PITTSBURG-Francis Edward Miller, 82, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 5:50 P.M. Friday, March
29, 2019 at Via Christi Village at Pittsburg, Kansas. Mr. Miller was born June 19, 1936 at Wynona, Oklahoma the son of Reas Edward and Mandy Frances Gallamore Miller.
Francis was a retired manager-agent for Prudential Insurance for 23 years. He was raised in Wynona, Oklahoma and Belle Plaine, Kansas and graduated from Belle Plaine High School.
He later moved to Pittsburg and attended Pittsburg State University and received a BS degree in mathematics. He lived in the Pittsburg area most of his life.
He married Nancy Pruitt on April 25, 1991 at Galena, Kansas. Mrs. Miller preceded him in death. He was a member of the Pittsburg Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include a son, Randy Miller of Pittsburg, a daughter, Sheila Miller Major of Weir, a sister, Vera Chance of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a brother, Fred Miller of Kent, Washington, one grandchild, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, five brothers, Orval, Oliver, Jerry, Bennie, and Charles Miller, and three sisters, Bonnie Hall, Freda Bickford, and Minnie Humbolt.
Graveside services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 A.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma prior to the graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 5, 2019