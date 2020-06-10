PITTSBURG- Frank Charles Bettega, 96, of Pittsburg, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Via Christi Village.
He was born August 10, 1923 in Pittsburg, Kansas, the son of Angelo and Ida (Yearnaux) Bettega. He graduated from Pittsburg High School.
Frank served during World War II with the 13th Air Force division from April 29, 1943 until being honorably discharged on December 29, 1945.
On September 3, 1947, he united in marriage to Edna May Neagles in Girard, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 16, 1989.
Mr. Bettega worked for the City of Pittsburg in the Parks and Recreation Department for 28 years before retiring.
Membership was held in the First Christian Church of Pittsburg.
Survivors include his son, Gary W. Bettega and his wife, Connie of Claremore, Oklahoma; three grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Bettega and a son, Robert A. Bettega.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Rev. Pat Nixon officiating. Graveside military rites will be presented by the U.S. Army Funeral Burial Detail of Kansas. Friends may call at the Brenner Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the donor's choice. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.