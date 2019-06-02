|
FRONTENAC-Frankie D. Stotler 85, of Frontenac, KS died 4:15pm Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS following a short illness.
Frankie was born December 7, 1933 in Lamar, MO the daughter of Frank and Mary (Vender) Perona. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Mulberry High School. She later attended Pittsburg State University. On July 28, 1991 Frankie married Parker Stotler in Frontenac, KS; he preceded her in death on January 15, 2010. Frankie worked for 38 years as a Purchasing Agent for Atkinson Industries in Pittsburg, KS. She was of the Catholic Faith; she loved her dog Sassy, golfing, cooking, gardening, spending time at the lake and driving around in her early years in her Mercedes Benz with the convertible top down. Family and friends were the most important thing in her life.
Survivors include her children Rose Mary Smith of Franklin, KS, Terri Merando of Frontenac, KS, Donna Park-Moore of Weir, KS, Jeff Park of Pittsburg, KS, Michael Stotler and wife Connie of Henderson, NV, Brian Stotler and wife Jeanie of Sandy, UT, Shelley Stotler of San Fidel, NM, Lori Stotler of Pittsburg, KS, Lisa Stotler Chester and husband Clifford of Pittsburg, KS; daughter in law Rose Ann Smith of Frontenac, KS; grandchildren Billy Smith and partner Tim Schunk, Brian Hamm, Glenn Harrison, Jimmy Weber, Michela Smith, Derek Merando, Francesca Fleming; numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Finis Bill Smith and Donald R. Park, son Bill Smith, sister Helen Hamm and one grandchild Marisa Stotler.
Private Memorial Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the SEK Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on June 2, 2019