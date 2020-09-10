PITTSBURG - Frankie Dean Sustarsic, age 74, a resident of Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. He was born May 5, 1946, in Pittsburg, the son of Frank Sustarsic and Mae McCool Sustarsic. Frankie attended Fox Town Grade School and went on to graduate from CCCHS at Arma. He first married Linda Shomaker on October 15, 1966. To this union a daughter, Melinda, was born. Frankie and Linda divorced and he later married Phyllis Davis. Frankie was employed for many years as the manager of the Continental Baking Company in Humboldt, Kansas and was known by many as "The Bread Man." Following his retirement from the bakery, he worked several more years in maintenance for Pitt-Plastics. He had served for several years with the Kansas Army National Guard. Frankie enjoyed collecting baseball cards and was an avid fan of both the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, of the home; his children, Melinda O'Brien and husband, Perry, of Brazelton, Kansas, Angela West and Robert Hood, both of Pittsburg, Kansas, John Hood of Frontenac, Kansas and Kaden Sustarsic, of the home and nine grandchildren, Austin O'Brien, Christopher, Austin, Haylee, Bryan and Michael Hood, Rachel Sutton, Destiny Burdick and Logan Light and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Joyce Sustarsic, of Arma, Kansas, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Chipper. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Sustarsic and Larry " Bubba" Sustarsic.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 11th at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Private burial will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, Kansas. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.