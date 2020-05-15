|
FRONTENAC- Fred Plain, 71, of Frontenac passed away at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
He was born May 12, 1948, at Decatur, IL, the son of Lillie (Plain) Johnson.
Mr. Plain entered into the United States Army on May 26, 1965 and was Honorably Discharged on February 14, 1968, having served in Vietnam.
On August 7, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sally Tubaugh at the Christian Church at Jasper, MO. She survives of the home.
Mr. Plain was a foreman for 28 years for Mission Clay before his retirement.
He was an avid bowler and loved to fish and canoe. He also served as manager for Dickey Clay Softball and was everybody's mechanic.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Amy Babcock of Columbus, KS, Jamy Mays (David) of Frontenac, KS, and Cristle Plain of Frontenac, KS, two brothers, Jim and David, three sisters, Sheila, Lori and Lisa, fourteen grandchildren, Earon, Drew, Tayhler, Elissa, Isaac, Clay, Drake, Callie, Dalton, Kattie, Parker, Madison, Conner and Emma, two great grandchildren, Aiden Anthony and Zoey Bell, additionally, Tristan Davis and home healthcare nurse, Kayla Marie.
He is preceded in death by his mother, one son, Christopher Charles Plain and one grandson, Kahl.
A private family graveside service for Mr. Plain is set for Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Lake Cemetery, Lamar, MO. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Monday, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society and/or KDWPT. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 15, 2020