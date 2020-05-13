|
|
PITTSBURG- Freda Nadine Clothier, 102, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 8:15 AM, Monday, May 11, 2020, at Comfort Care Homes of Pittsburg, at Pittsburg, KS.
She was born March 8, 1918, at Kirkwood, KS, to James A and Pearl (Purdy) Daggett.
On December 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to William Clyde Clothier in Pittsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2011.
Freda worked for Bell Telephone Credit Union for many years retiring in 1988.
Membership was held in First Christian Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Becky Beecham of Pittsburg, KS, and Linda Robbins and her husband Jerry of Severance, CO; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Robbins, Brian Robbins, Joshua Beecham, Angela Althoff, and Phillip Beecham; and seven great-grandchildren, Samantha Robbins, Brett Beecham, Isabelle Robbins, Sophia Beecham, Abigail Althoff, Grace Beecham, and Harper Beecham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four sisters, Ruth Irene Daggett, Thelma Mae Purvis, Vera Juanita Willits, and Virginia Lee Russell, and a brother John Kenneth Daggett.
A Family Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 15, 2020, with Reverend Pat Nixon officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 Thursday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2020