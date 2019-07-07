|
Frederick (Fred) Lee Berger, 74, of Pittsburg, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 29, 1945 at Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Wilber and Naomi (King) Berger. Fred attended school in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1963.
Fred married and later divorced Joyce Allmon and also Loretta Rogers. From those unions came eight children and one step-son.
He worked several jobs, including Harry's Café and Yellow Transit. His main career was with Kansas City Southern Railroad. He finished his working career at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons, Kansas and Modine Manufacturing in Joplin, Missouri.
Membership was held in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, but he has attended Grace United Methodist Church for the last 25 years.
Fred loved tinkering with older cars and trucks. He also found a love for traveling, which he did with his love, Susie Taylor.
Survivors include his significant other, Susie Taylor of the home; two sons, John Berger (Kristi) of Afton, Oklahoma and Cordell Berger of Pittsburg; five daughters, Jewell Burns of Pittsburg, Crystal Johnson (Kelvin) of Parsons, Rosetta Allmon of Kansas City, Ericka Berger and Courtney Imhof, both of Pittsburg; a step-son, Stacy Reaves; four sisters, Wilma Smith of Independence, Missouri, Myrtle Berger of Michigan City, Indiana, Francis Ajani of Pittsburg and Linda Evans of Michigan City, Indiana; twenty-four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Clayton Allmon, four sisters, Veoma Grant, Leona Berger, Claire Johnson and Phillistine Vann; and a brother, Wilber Kent Berger.
Fred has been cremated. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. (July 9) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Linda Stotler and Rev. Darrell Dorsey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Private family burial will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Grace United Methodist Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 7, 2019