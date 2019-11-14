|
|
GREENWOOD - Gary Gene "Chip" Iori, II, 37, of Greenwood, Missouri, formerly of Pittsburg, passed away Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born September 28, 1982 at Wichita, Kansas, the son of Gary Gene and Martha (Redd) Iori. He attended school at St. Mary's, Colgan and Pittsburg High School and later attended Pittsburg State University.
Chip was working for First Call Funeral Directors in Kansas City, Missouri.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Survivors include his mother, Martha (Iori) Galvin and his step-father, Mike of Pittsburg; a sister, Melissa Cook and her husband, Jordan of Franklin; two nephews, Cash Rosenblad and Fenway Cook; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16). at the Brenner Mortuary. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M, Saturday (Nov. 16) in the basement of the Watco Building, located at 315 W. Third St. Private burial be in the Crocker Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019