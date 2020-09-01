PITTSBURG- Gary J. Carter, 76 of rural Pittsburg, KS died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg.

He was born December 5, 1943 in Council Bluffs, IA the son of Levi Lindon and Ruby Mable (Fulps) Carter.

On August 14, 1965 he was united in marriage to Dixie Lee Clark, and she preceded him in death on November 26, 2014.

Gary was the Pastor of the Church of God in Mindenmines for 53 years; he also was a Motor Carrier Inspector for the Kansas Highway Patrol and a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service.

Survivors include a son Charles Carter of Frontenac, three daughters: Christie Carter of Frontenac, Lisha Maples of Frontenac and Jolee Hagerman of Bronaugh, MO; six grandchildren: Garrick Maples, Troy Maples, Nicole Hagerman, George Hagerman, Jessica Carter and Levi Carter and two great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 3:00pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Church of God in Mindenmines, MO with Rev. Bill Rawson officiating. The Family will receive friends at the Church on Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Burial will be at a later date in the Oakton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church of God; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home or church. Cremation arrangements by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store