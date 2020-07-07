PITTSBURG- Gary M. Allen, 78, of Pittsburg, passed away at 5:53 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 11, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Melvin W. and Phyllis Josephine (Pinsart) Allen. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High School, and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1959. He graduated from Kansas State Teacher's College (now Pittsburg State University) with a BSBA before graduating from MIT Sloan School of Management with his Master's Degree in Business.
Mr. Allen served in the United States Army from 1962 until being honorably discharged in 1968.
Gary and Terri were high school sweethearts, their careers and families took them in different directions until God reunited their paths and on August 21, 1982, they were united in marriage in Atlanta, Georgia. She survives at the family home.
Mr. Allen worked for the Boeing Company for 34 years, retiring in 1997 as the Vice President of Information Systems. He led the team in the development and production of the first airplane completely designed on a computer, The Boeing 777.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served on the Finance Council. He also served on the Alumni Board at Pittsburg State University. Gary received the Meritorious Achievement Award from Pittsburg State University as well as an Award from Boeing for his service on the NASA Saturn Program.
In addition to his wife, Terri Allen, he is survived by six children: Jeffrey Allen, Sydney Frangenberg and her husband, Philip, Matthew Allen and his wife, Rachel, Keleigh Crites, Kevin Bushnell, and Jessica Clutter and her husband, Rick; eight grandchildren: Sarah Frangenberg, Sophi Frangenberg, Caden Allen, Zoey Allen, Zach Monk and his wife, Renee, Sarah Sloman and fiancé, Dominic Lamatice, Jayden Allen, and Ellie Clutter; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey Monk, Dahlia Sloman and Wylder Lamatice; and a sister, Carol Gorenc.
He was preceded in death by parents, and a brother, Stephen Allen
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome Spexarth as celebrant. A parish rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM, Friday, July 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Harry Hynes Hospice. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com
) through Mr. Allen's obituary. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.