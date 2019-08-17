Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Hepler , KS
Gary Wesley Falkin


1941 - 2019
Gary Wesley Falkin Obituary
GIRARD-Gary Wesley Falkin, 78, of Girard, Kansas, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 11, 1941 in Beverly Hills, California the son of Frederick W. and Jessie Lucille (Stafford) Falkin.
Mr. Falkin served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne from 1959 to 1962.
He held many jobs in his lifetime, including farmer, carpenter, hog farmer, owned and operated the Hepler Oil field Company, worked for McDonald Douglas, owned and operated a concrete company, and most recently as the custodian at USD 248.
On February 14, 1986, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Crowe at Girard, Kansas. She survives at the home.
Membership was held in the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hepler; George C. Brown American Legion Post No. 26 of Girard, and was a former Rotarian in Hepler.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by eight children, Brad, Rick, Julie, Renae, Carolyn, Shanett, Jesse, and David; multiple grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Frank Alban and Warren "Greg" Falkin.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, (August 19) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hepler with Pastor Michael Apfel officiating. Burial will follow in the Hepler City Cemetery, where the Girard American Legion Post 494 will provide graveside military rites. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 11:00 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. These may be left at the church or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 17, 2019
