|
|
PITTSBURG-Gaylen C. Berry (84) of Pittsburg, KS passed away May 18 th , 2019 at Medicalodge, Frontenac, KS following a short illness.
Gaylen was born in Oronogo, Mo, February 11th , 1935 to George and Cecil (Collier) Berry.
Gaylen graduated from Mindenmines, (MO) High School, class of 1952.
He married Thelma (Wood) Berry on June 14 th , 1956 in Pittsburg, KS she survives of the home.
Gaylen was a Pittsburg firefighter for 32 years and served as Battalion Chief at the time of his
retirement. Gaylen was an avid camper and fisherman and enjoyed watching the St. Louis
Cardinals and Kansas Jayhawks.
Gaylen is also survived by five children, Doug and Lisa Berry, Pittsburg, Carla and Toby Book,
Pittsburg, Georgiana Batalia, Gardner, KS, Keith and Sheryl Berry, Pittsburg and Lisa Chandler,
Franklin, KS, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the
way, one sister-in-law Rose Ann Wood, Pittsburg, two brother-in-law's, Bill Marcus, Asbury,
MO and Bob Siens, Overland Park, KS, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, along with two sisters, Lois (Berry) Siens and Annabel (Berry) Marcus.
Graveside services will be 10 AM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Crocker Cemetery in Pittsburg,
KS with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating.
Memorials may be made to the ; these may be left at or mailed to the
funeral home. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral
Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Friends may also leave condolences online at our web site www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS
Published in Morning Sun on May 21, 2019